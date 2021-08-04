 PowerMizzou - VIDEO: Marcus Johnson talks Mizzou offensive line
football

VIDEO: Marcus Johnson talks Mizzou offensive line

Missouri opens fall camp on Friday morning. The Tigers' ten assistant coaches met with the local media on Wednesday to talk about the roster, the season and the camp ahead.

PowerMizzou.com will have wall-to-wall coverage all throughout camp leading up to the September 4th season opener. Today, we start with a video interview with offensive line coach Marcus Johnson.

