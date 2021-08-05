VIDEO: Meet offensive line transfer Connor Wood
Missouri's players officially reported for fall camp on Thursday afternoon. Part of the day was a chance for the media to meet with a number of the Tigers.
In this video feature, hear from junior offensive lineman Connor Wood, who transferred in over the summer from Montana State.
