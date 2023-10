Dennis Gates, the coaching staff and every player on the roster met with local media on Monday morning as the Tigers prepare for the 2023-24 basketball season.

Over the next few days, PowerMizzou.com will ramp up regular hoops coverage and will be your source for news on the Tigers every single day. We'll have a full notebook from media day on Tuesday morning and will be with the Tigers in Birmingham, AL for SEC Media Day on Wednesday.

To start, we spoke with four of Mizzou's incoming transfers. Watch those interviews right here.