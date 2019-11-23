News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-23 23:24:45 -0600') }} football

VIDEO: Tigers drop fifth straight

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
See what Barry Odom, Nick Bolton and Kelly Bryant had to say following Missouri's 24-20 loss to Tennessee.

Save money on your membership and get a gift card to stock up on Mizzou gear for the holidays
{{ article.author_name }}