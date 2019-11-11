Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 15:28:40 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
VIDEO: Tigers ready for Xavier
Gabe DeArmond •
PowerMizzou
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
{{ link.display_text }}
Related
{{ link.display_text }}
|
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Missouri takes on nationally ranked Xavier Tuesday night in its first big test. Hear from Cuonzo Martin and players before they take off for Cincinnati.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}