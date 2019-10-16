Kelly Bryant has played five and a half games at Missouri, and he’s already just one touchdown pass shy of his previous season high.

Incredible what a change of scenery can do.

In 2017, Bryant’s first (and only) first full season as the starting quarterback for Clemson, he threw 13 touchdown passes on 398 attempts. This season, Bryant already has 12 touchdown passes on 180 attempts. He’s averaging 262 yards per game; in 2017, he averaged 200 YPG.

He’s done all this while only attempting, on average, 1.5 more passes per game and completing, on average, one more pass per game.

What Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow are doing at their respective transfer schools is dominating the headlines, and for good reason. This isn’t to suggest that Bryant’s season should be talked about in lock-step with those two. But what Bryant is doing — and how he’s doing it — is something that’s a welcome surprise for Missouri fans.

Why is it a surprise?