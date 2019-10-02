California’s Fair Pay to Play Act passed on Monday, allowing athletes to be paid for the use of their name, likeness and image. On the same day, Florida quickly moved to propose its own similar law. Pennsylvania, too, is throwing its hat in that cash-lined ring.

Missouri players chimed in on the matter, too.

There are plenty of things I don’t know about these laws. I don’t know if the rich will get richer and the poor will get poorer — although, seriously, how much richer can the richer get and how much poorer can the poorer get?

Dan Wetzel put real numbers to that thought in his column on Monday:

“Consider this: In the past three years in football recruiting there have been 97 players ranked as 5-star recruits by Rivals.com. Five schools (Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and LSU) signed a combined 55 of them, leaving just 42 for the remaining 125 FBS schools. Five schools got nearly 57 percent of the best players.

The current top five teams in the weekly AP poll? No. 1. Alabama. 2. Clemson. 3. Georgia. 4. Ohio State. 5. LSU.”

But those are worries for another day, because I don’t know what impact these types of laws will have. I don’t know if the NCAA, ever the luddites, will stay staunch and start banning institutions from these states from championship play, or if they’ll adapt and work with lawmakers to find a middle-ground that allows student-athletes to be like other students while also monitoring potentially shady or illegitimate “business opportunities.”

Don’t know. Can’t say. Too early to tell.