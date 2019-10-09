Cale Garrett isn’t dead, but the torn tendon in his pectoral that all but ended his Missouri career has hit the fanbase harder than any injury in recent memory. You’ve got to go back to Pig Brown’s popped Achilles tendon in 2007 to find something similar. While Garrett had a longer track record of success (three-year starter vs. JUCO transfer in his first year as a starter), both Brown and Garrett were getting national attention before their injuries because of their stellar and opportunistic defensive play: Brown had five forced turnovers in eight games with one touchdown return; Garrett had four forced turnovers in five games with three touchdown returns. These certainly aren’t the only two high-profile career-ending injuries for Missouri. A year before Brown, defensive end Brian Smith broke his hip in Missouri’s eighth game; 7-1 at the time, the Tigers went 1-4 without Smith. More recently, Michael Scherer saw his senior season cut short after a knee injury against Middle Tennessee State in 2016. The legacy of those injuries, for whatever reason, hasn’t reached the same familiarity as Brown’s and, potentially, Garrett’s. So what’s the difference?

Pig Brown missed the last six games of the 2007 season

Brown and Garrett were able to elevate themselves to folk heroes around Missouri because of their rise to stardom, their media persona and a bit of fortunate timing. Both Brown and Garrett rose to stardom from unlikely situations. Brown was a lightly-recruited three-star recruit out of junior college in California; Garrett was a lightly-recruited three-star recruit out of Kearney, Mo. In fact, Garrett’s Missouri career may have never happened if anyone other than Barry Odom became head coach in December 2015. From Garrett’s commitment article in January 2016: Missouri’s interest picked up almost immediately after Odom was hired as the Tigers’ new head coach. “At the Simone Awards [Andy] Hill said he might have an offer for me. That got my hopes up, but then I waited for a while. That’s in early December so after a week I gave up hope,” said Garrett. In an alternate universe where Matt Campbell is Missouri’s coach, Garrett is likely staring at Navy, where he was originally planning to sign. In this one, though, Odom’s hiring re-opened the door for Garrett at Missouri — remember, he had been evaluated by Gary Pinkel’s staff (which included Odom) and that group couldn’t reach the required collective agreement to offer the productive in-state player.

Cale Garrett is out for the season after a pectoral tendon injury suffered last weekend (Jordan Kodner)