I’m not a big stats guy.

That isn’t to say I don’t believe advanced stats are useful; I know they are. But whether it’s stupidity, laziness or both, I’m never going to be a guy that understands how something like SP+ or WAR in baseball works. I’ll just nod my head and agree that all these numbers seem very important and definitely show whether a player or a team is good or bad.

But one thing I’ve personally overlooked over the last season and a half is how ordinary Missouri’s offense looks for long stretches of games. That’s happened before, of course. Consistency has not been the name of the game for Missouri’s offense (or program) over the last four years, and the offense hasn’t just sputtered against teams like LSU or Georgia or Alabama. It’s also come to a halt against Purdue and Kentucky -- and, this year, also against Vanderbilt.

There’s one stat that sticks out to me as the most troubling, though. Derek Dooley has gotten plenty of praise for his work as Missouri’s offensive coordinator, as the players, media and fans (before the last two games) have been very positive of his work as a first-time OC.

Yet there have been warning signs over the last season and a half that there are issues afoot, and these issues tend to pop up in the biggest games.

Missouri’s plays over ten yards have taken a noticeable dip since Dooley took over.