My Missouri sports fandom began in spring 2005, when I was wait-listed by Notre Dame and, as a clearly rational 18-year old from Atlanta, Ga., said “Screw it, I’m going to Mizzou.” I remember firing up my XBox and playing a game of NCAA 2005 with Missouri and Brad Smith (Excuse me, QB #16).

I think in that moment -- born out of rejection and shame -- I legitimately became a Missouri fan, without knowing at the time how fateful that would be.

I don’t know why I was thinking about this as I watched Missouri slog through another disappointing basketball loss, this time to Tennessee. Missouri went 9-25 from 3-point range, was plus-eight in turnovers and points off turnovers, and still lost by ten. I’m not going to break down Missouri’s struggles — I’m not even able to, as I’m admittedly not a basketball guy.

What went through my head, after the rash decision that led to me become a Missouri fan, was this: does it matter? Does this kind of loss in this kind of season even move the needle anymore?

There’s an upcoming lost generation of Missouri basketball fans, fans who began supporting the team after Norm Stewart, long after the heyday of the Big Eight and Big 12. Fans who remember the Elite Eight run in 2009, but those memories are fading, man. Since Norm Stewart left, what’s been added to Missouri basketball culture?

Nothing remains of the one coach that built something successful beyond a string of jokes (not unmerited) about his flirtations with other jobs, and one of his more successful players patrolling the visitor’s bench on Tuesday night.

Maybe Cuonzo Martin gets Missouri where it needs to be. Maybe it clicks and the development of players on the court, coupled with one or two high-profile recruiting wins, provides the momentum into a run of consistently competitive, tournament-bound teams.

It needs to. Because the Norm Stewart Era moves further away every day, and there’s an upcoming generation of Missouri fans that won’t understand why it even matters.