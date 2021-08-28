WATCH: 2023 receiver Jeremiyah Love a name you should know

The field was littered with Division One talent when CBC hosted East St. Louis to open the 2021 season on Friday night. One of the players who hasn't received a ton of hype so far, but has a chance to turn a lot of heads this season is Cadets' running back Jeremiyah Love.

Love was nursing an injury, but still pulled off a 90-yard run as CBC nearly upset the Flyers. We talked to the speedy running back after the season opener.