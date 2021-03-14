PowerMizzou - WATCH: Cuonzo Martin, players react to NCAA Tournament draw

While it might not be seeded as highly as many expected, Missouri is in the field for the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Tigers earned a No. 9 seed from the selection committee and will face 8-seed Oklahoma on Saturday in the Round of 64. The winner will likely face No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga.

Just a few minutes after hearing their team's name called on the selection show, Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin and seniors Jeremiah Tilmon and Dru Smith spoke with reporters via Zoom from Indianapolis Motor Speedway about their inclusion in the field. The full interviews can be viewed below. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the Big Dance.