PowerMizzou - WATCH: Cuonzo Martin talks as Tigers start back up

WATCH: Cuonzo Martin talks as Tigers start back up
The day after Mizzou resumed practice following a pause due to COVID-19, Cuonzo Martin met with the media. Hear from the head coach about the layoff, starting up again and this weekend's game at Texas A&M.
Watch the press conference below
