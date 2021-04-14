PowerMizzou - WATCH: Cuonzo Martin talks Tigers' new-look roster

Missouri's basketball season ended nearly a month ago, but head coach Cuonzo Martin has still been plenty busy. The Tigers have seen six players enter the transfer portal since the end of last season and another three players graduate and pursue professional opportunities. As a result, the team has added three players to its roster via the transfer market and still has two more scholarships to fill.

Martin spoke with reporters Wednesday for the first time since the season ended and discussed his team's roster makeover as well as how the transfer trend has impacted the sport of college basketball as a whole. He also reflected on the team's 2020-21 campaign and looked forward to next season.

