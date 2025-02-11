Published Feb 11, 2025
WATCH: Dennis Gates and Jacob Crews from Feb. 11 press conferece
circle avatar
Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Senior Editor
Twitter
@kyle_mcareavy

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.

Hear directly from Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates and graduate forward Jacob Crews ahead of the Tigers' matchup with Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Dennis Gates

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Jacob Crews

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.

Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.