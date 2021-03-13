 PowerMizzou - WATCH: Drinkwitz, Bazelak talk after scrimmages
football

WATCH: Drinkwitz, Bazelak talk after scrimmages

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou
Staff
@mitchell4d
Missouri's open practice Saturday morning featured the team's first 11-on-11 scrimmaging with live blocking and tackling of the spring. Afterward, head coach Eli Drinkwitz and starting quarterback Connor Bazelak spoke with local reporters via Zoom about the practice and how the team has looked through the first three weeks of spring practices.

Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

