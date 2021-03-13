PowerMizzou - WATCH: Drinkwitz, Bazelak talk after scrimmages

Missouri's open practice Saturday morning featured the team's first 11-on-11 scrimmaging with live blocking and tackling of the spring. Afterward, head coach Eli Drinkwitz and starting quarterback Connor Bazelak spoke with local reporters via Zoom about the practice and how the team has looked through the first three weeks of spring practices.

