PowerMizzou - WATCH: Drinkwitz, Bazelak talk spring game

WATCH: Drinkwitz, Bazelak talk spring game
Missouri held its Black and Gold game on Saturday afternoon. Hear from Eli Drinkwitz and Connor Bazelak after practice.
