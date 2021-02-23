PowerMizzou - WATCH: Drinkwitz previews spring football

Below is a full transcript of Drinkwitz's remarks.

Opening Statement

“New year, new team, same goal: to win the SEC East. We're excited to open spring football and to really begin creating our edge for this team and this season. You know, each year, the process starts over and you have to lay a foundation, and that's really what our objectives for not only offseason workouts but spring football are. We've been working over the last couple of months through some strategic realignment. I'm excited about how we've been able to continue to push this program forward by making some strategic moves to add championship value and pedigree to our program and SEC experience. Today there was a release on a couple of new additions. I'd like to announce the addition of Ryan Russell as our executive director of athletic performance. He will oversee the critical area of player development and cultural development within our program, really being in charge of and coordinating all aspects of strength development, nutrition, equipment, athletic training. He's got a championship pedigree from his time at Auburn. I have a personal relationship with Ryan back to our days at Auburn and Arkansas State, and excited for his knowledge of this conference and what it takes to win this conference. Him and Sarah are going to be great additions to our staff. We also added Brett Whiteside as our chief recruiting officer. He will coordinate the entrance and exit of our players into our program by being the lead person in organizing and operate day to day operations of recruiting those young guys, young men into our program, as well as coordinating postgraduate career development for our program. So, really excited about the level of organization and insight that Brett has and brings to our program. Excited to add Natalie and Timothy and Brett to our program there.

“L’Damian Washington has been elevated to director of player development. Obviously L’Damian’s a former player here and a team captain who went on to have just a great career in life after football, life with football, and now we'll welcome him back to life after football. Just been impressed with the relationships that he's been able forge with our players, and just a great man of character that can really benefit our players on a day-to-day basis. He's doing a great job with character development, real world experiences, and he's helping coordinate with Brett Whiteside on our postgraduate careers. He's helped with our freshman bridge program and developing the curriculum for that. So very fired up about L’Damian being back a part of who we are at Mizzou. And then today we added Aaron Fletcher to be our defensive backs coach. Aaron has spent the past six years at Tulsa. He was on coach Montgomery’s first staff at Tulsa. He spent two years at Houston Baptist before that. He's got extensive connections in the DFW area, which is a primary recruiting ground for us, and we're excited to bring him and his wife Tanzania and their three children to our campus. And he'll be joining us by the end of this week, ready in time for spring ball. Nothing like a quick hire and getting ready to coach some football.

“So, as far as spring, we have three distinct goals for our spring football practice. Number one is individual player development. Again, our goal is for each and every single player on our team to develop this spring. To take them from where they’re at, to get them to a different place as a player and as a person, fundamentally and technique. We want to continue to increase their ability and knowledge. As we learned last year, everybody is going to have to contribute to our football team’s success, and so spring is about them developing. They’ve had about six weeks in the weight room, and now we want to transition and work really the next four weeks in football fundamentals and technique. Number two, we're going to lay the foundations of our offense, defense and special teams, and we're not going to skip any steps. We’re starting at the beginning. Although offense and special teams have a little bit of a leg up on the defense, we’re going back to the basics because we didn't get to do this last year, and look forward to starting at the groundwork and building up. Excited for coach Wilks to be able to do that with his defense, also, and really work together, compete against each other but strive together to put us in a position to compete for the SEC East. And then third, and probably the most important, is continue to work on team chemistry and camaraderie. We really need to develop leaders on our team but develop that team chemistry so we're playing for each other, playing for the man next to us on the football field and develop that camaraderie in the trenches and on the football fiel. And so we got a lot to accomplish, we got a lot to work on. We spent a lot of time evaluating, the last two months, on specific areas that we really need to improve. I've had a lot of time to really think about, you know, what are the strategic things that we need to do to continue to push this program forward? And we know right now is a critical component of that with spring football. It's not going to be as much about the scheme as it is about individual player development, fundamentals, foundations of our offensive and defensive units and special teams units, and then building team chemistry and camaraderie. So with that, I'll open it up for questions.”

Question: How big a difference is it to not only know your players and your roster a little bit more than you did 12 months ago, but that they kind of know what to expect out of you and the way you run the program going into spring?

“Yeah, I think there's obviously a familiarity there, which is going to allow them to anticipate, and obviously anticipation is a key part of growth where you can anticipate what's next and kind of be ready for it. But the one thing I've challenged everybody on is that we're not building upon next year, we're establishing a new identity, a new edge for who we are and what we're trying to create this coming season, and embrace the challenges and changes that have occurred and realize that everything starts over. Everything starts over. And nothing that we accomplished last year, other than the confidence that we have that what we’re doing will work, is going to affect what we’re wanting to do this year.”

Did last spring prove to you just how valuable spring football is?

“Yeah, I mean, I think we've always kind of known how important spring football was for individual player development, understanding your strengths and weaknesses. But you also understand that your team is still going to be evolving. You're going to be adding freshmen in this summer and there's going to be things that you don't anticipate happening. So I think there's, again, a renewed focus for us on doing those first three things we said instead of worrying about so much schematically what we're doing. Worrying about, again, the individual player development.”

I know the news about Aaron Fletcher is obviously very recent, but do you have a sense of how the coaching responsibilities will break down in the secondary with coach Harbison there and coach Wilks potentially being involved there as well?

“Yeah, congratulations on being the first to report Aaron Fletcher’s announcement, the new DBs coach, there, Mitchell. I’d like to point out a job well done. I think I gave him some grief in a podcast, so I’d like to congratulate you on competing there to try to get that. You know, I think we have a pretty good sense of how that will play out, but I want to get Aaron here first. And obviously coach Wilks has spent a long time coaching corners, and I know that he is anxious to get his hands on the corners and make sure he establishes his DNA and fingerprints on that position. I know coach Harbison has got extensive time in the safety position, and we'll figure out whether or not coach Fletcher is coaching the nickels, or if he takes time with the corners or safety, how that works. But we've got some position flexibility there with our coaching staff. Obviously coach Smith will be with the linebackers, coach Franklin will be with the d-line, and so on. But we'll see where that all ends up playing out. I do know for sure that coach Wilks is going to be the corners coach.”

I don’t think we’ve gotten to talk to you since the news of the new indoor facility. Are you happy with the placement of the facility and kind of what’s the update with that on when you guys can expect to see it start getting built?

“Well, I know that I was looking out my windows today and there was surveyors out there and they're looking at the positioning of the indoor, and I anticipate it being right outside the southeast end zone facility, which, for the sake of convenience and I think for the long term look of this southeast endzone facility, you're gonna have a beautiful indoor, you’ve got the southeast end zone facility, you’ve got the arena kind of being our focal point for the athletics department. I think it’s certainly a great position. Obviously anticipate, I think May we have another meeting to continue to move forward with that, so I don't speak for our president of the university or our board of curators. I certainly fall in line with their authority. But I'm excited about what they've improved so far, and we're going to continue to work diligently to secure fundraising and secure more donations to get this thing built. And like I've challenged people, our team, our staff, our players, and as I'll continue to challenge on fans, commitment is not a one-time act. You have to recommit yourself to pursuing a championship each and every offseason. We’ve got to continue as a fan base and as donors to continue to pursue that championship mentality. So we're going to be knocking on doors and asking for continued donations and stepping up to the plate. Nothing would excite us more. Obviously we got a taste of a championship with the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, with the Royals several years ago winning the World Series ,the Cardinals winning the World Series. It's time for the Missouri Tigers to step up to the plate and continue to push this program, but we need everybody involved in that continued push so that we can get there.”

How do you work in the newcomers that came at semester to the program as far as spring goes? Do they have to earn reps?

“Well, again, it's all going to be about individual player development, so everybody's going to get reps and opportunities to perform and develop, and it's not going to be necessarily as much about trying to create a chemistry with a group of ones, twos or threes. It's about hey, how is this person performing? How is he getting better? And everybody's going to have an opportunity to do that. We're really excited about the 11 early enrollees or new guys that we have, and they absolutely are going to get an opportunity to perform. You know, there's really only depth charts for functionality. There's no real depth charts in the spring. Everything will be determined in fall camp. Fall camp is where you really compete for positions. This is about an opportunity for these guys to be aggressive in their development, go out, make mistakes, learn from those mistakes, come out better, continue to find out their edge and how they’re going to be best developed into a player that can help us win.”

What do you want to see out of Connor (Bazelak) this spring?

“Well the first thing we have to improve on is our ball security in the pocket. The second thing we need to improve on is our ability to throw touchdowns in the red zone and be a more productive player in the red area. And then the third thing I want to see is be aggressive. I don't want to see him be reckless, but I want us to be aggressive this spring and figure out, I can throw the ball through this window, I can put this ball here, I can back-shoulder this one, I can fit it into that tight window and make mistakes and learn from those mistakes. Obviously I don’t want him to be reckless, I don't want him to be careless or comfortable. What I want him to be is to challenge himself to continue to improve as a quarterback, and I think there's going to be — obviously you all will be out at some practices — I think there’s going to be plenty of times where we’re going to challenge him.”

Where are you at with the depth of this team after all the roster flux that has happened and been happening all over college football?

“I feel good about it. I think the thing that has really been beneficial for us is that extra year of eligibility that's been granted by the NCAA, which has allowed us a little bit of an easier, smoother transition with some of the guys moving out of the program, and allowed us to really bring some other guys into the program but still create some valuable depth. So, don't have any glaring roster holes right now that we need to fix, but feel like we've got some competitive depth, some competitive position group competitions that are really going to show up, probably not as much in spring, but show up in fall camp. And then we still have a few positions available to sign if a transfer or something comes on the market, or high school player comes on the market who we really would like.”