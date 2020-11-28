 PowerMizzou - WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz Vanderbilt Post-Game
football

WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz Vanderbilt Post-Game

Gabe DeArmond
Missouri beat Vanderbilt 41-0 on Saturday in a dominating performance. Eli Drinkwitz talked with the media after the game.

Watch the press conference below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

