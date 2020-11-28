PowerMizzou - WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz Vanderbilt Post-Game

WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz Vanderbilt Post-Game
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri beat Vanderbilt 41-0 on Saturday in a dominating performance. Eli Drinkwitz talked with the media after the game.
Watch the press conference below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.
Get 25% off your first year and a $75 Nike or adidas gift card with our holiday specials
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage