PowerMizzou - WATCH: Hear from Mizzou pro day participants

With no NFL Scouting Combine this year, draft hopefuls are competing at pro day on their college campuses across the country this month. Mizzou held its workout in front of 29 teams on Monday morning.

Hear how the day went for Larry Borom, Larry Rountree III, Tyree Gillespie and Nick Bolton in these interviews following their workouts.

