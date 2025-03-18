Published Mar 18, 2025
Watch: Kirby Moore, Jamal Roberts & Kevin Coleman at March 18 practice
Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, running back Jamal Roberts and receiver Kevin Coleman spoke with the media Tuesday. Here are the full videos.

Kirby Moore

Jamal Roberts

Kevin Coleman

