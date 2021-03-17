PowerMizzou - WATCH: Kruger, Austin Reaves preview NCAA Tournament

WATCH: Kruger, Austin Reaves preview NCAA Tournament
Missouri opens the NCAA Tournament on Saturday against former Big 12 foe Oklahoma. Sooners' head coach Lon Kruger and guard Austin Reaves met with the media on Wednesday afternoon.
Watch the interviews below and Subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the Big Dance.
