Watch: Larissa Anderson's March 10 press conference

Here's the full video of Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson in her March 10 press conference after the Tigers returned from getting swept at Kentucky and prepare for the Mizzou Invitational this weekend.

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.

Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.