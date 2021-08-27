 PowerMizzou - WATCH: Luther Burden talks after season opening win
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-27 23:00:25 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Luther Burden talks after season opening win

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
East St. Louis and Luther Burden opened the season with a 48-44 win over CBC on Friday night in a battle of two of the area's top teams featuring a ton of Division One talent.

Burden returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown the first time he touched the ball and helped the Flyers to a hard fought road win. We caught up with him after the first game of his senior season.

{{ article.author_name }}