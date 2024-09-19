WATCH: Markus Golden on retirement, Mizzou and the NFL

Markus Golden was a Mizzou standout on the 2013 and 2014 SEC East championship teams before a nine-year career in the NFL. Prior to this season, Golden announced his retirement from football. He joined us to talk about the decision and look back on his decorated football career. Click below to watch a video version of our chat with one of Mizzou's greats and a fan favorite.

If you prefer an audio only version, click on your player of choice below or listen wherever you get your podcasts. The podcasts will be uploaded at the conclusion of the live broadcast each week.