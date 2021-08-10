WATCH: Martez Manuel talks Mizzou secondary

Watch the full interview below.

Missouri held its fourth practice of fall camp on Monday morning. Afterward, we caught up with several players, including junior safety Martez Manuel . The always-thoughtful Columbia native talked about a few of his teammates in the Tiger secondary as well as his own development as a leader and a visit from Mizzou great Justin Smith .

