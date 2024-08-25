WATCH: Mizzou media day interviews before Murray State game
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
With the opener against Murray State set for Thursday, Mizzou held its initial regular season media day on Sunday afternoon. Watch interviews with Daylan Carnell, Khalil Jacobs and Marcus Carroll here.
Advertisement
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage