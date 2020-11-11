PowerMizzou - WATCH: Mizzou players preview hoops season

With a rash of COVID-19 cases causing games to be postponed across the SEC this week, football has been dominating the headlines. But the college basketball season is fast approaching. Wednesday, we caught up with Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin as well as players Kobe Brown, Parker Braun and Drew Buggs. Hear what the players had to say about the start of the early signing period, how they've improved over the offseason and what to expect from the Tigers this season.

Watch the press conference below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.