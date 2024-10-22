Advertisement

Mizzou offers three-star wide receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax during visit

Mizzou offers three-star wide receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax during visit

Missouri was the first program to offer Class of 2026 three-star Devyon Hill-Lomax since June.

 • Kenny Van Doren
Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up

Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up

It is currently a two-team race for a top 2027 in-state wide receiver.

 • Adam Gorney
Between the Columns on Monday Oct. 21

Between the Columns on Monday Oct. 21

Here's a look at what has been rattling around my head the past week.

 • Kyle McAreavy
The week that was: Oct. 14-20

The week that was: Oct. 14-20

Let's take a look around the Missouri sports schedule for a rundown of all that happened in Tiger athletics last week.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Fresh faces: Mark Mitchell

Fresh faces: Mark Mitchell

After two years away, it was time for him to return home. Say hello to Mark Mitchell.

 • Kyle McAreavy

Published Oct 22, 2024
Watch: Players at Week 9 media day
Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Senior Editor
Johnny Walker Jr.

Marcus Bryant

Luther Burden

