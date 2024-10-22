Advertisement
in other news
Mizzou offers three-star wide receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax during visit
Missouri was the first program to offer Class of 2026 three-star Devyon Hill-Lomax since June.
• Kenny Van Doren
Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up
It is currently a two-team race for a top 2027 in-state wide receiver.
• Adam Gorney
Between the Columns on Monday Oct. 21
Here's a look at what has been rattling around my head the past week.
• Kyle McAreavy
The week that was: Oct. 14-20
Let's take a look around the Missouri sports schedule for a rundown of all that happened in Tiger athletics last week.
• Kyle McAreavy
Fresh faces: Mark Mitchell
After two years away, it was time for him to return home. Say hello to Mark Mitchell.
• Kyle McAreavy
Watch: Players at Week 9 media day
Johnny Walker Jr.
Marcus Bryant
Luther Burden
Missouri
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- OT
- S
- PRO
- APB
- OT
- DT
- OG
- SDE
- OLB
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS