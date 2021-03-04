 PowerMizzou - WATCH: Shawn Robinson talks spring, playing safety
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-04 18:38:32 -0600') }} football

WATCH: Shawn Robinson talks spring, playing safety

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
After starting Missouri's opener in 2020 at quarterback, Shawn Robinson made the switch to safety. Robinson met with reporters after spring practice on Thursday to talk about the transition and his future.

Watch the press conference below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

