PowerMizzou - WATCH: Shawn Robinson talks spring, playing safety

WATCH: Shawn Robinson talks spring, playing safety
After starting Missouri's opener in 2020 at quarterback, Shawn Robinson made the switch to safety. Robinson met with reporters after spring practice on Thursday to talk about the transition and his future.
