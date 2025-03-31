Watch: Speeches and press conferences from Kellie Harper's introduction

Here is all the video's I got at Kellie Harper's introductory press conference on Monday.

First is the speeches from Missouri president Mun Choi, board of curators vice chair Michael Williams and Athletic Director Laird Veatch.

Then is Harper's speech.

Third will be Harper answering questions on the dais.

Four will be Veatch answering questions in a scrum

Fifth will be Harper answering questions in a scrum.