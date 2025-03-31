Watch: Speeches and press conferences from Kellie Harper's introduction

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
Here is all the video's I got at Kellie Harper's introductory press conference on Monday.
First is the speeches from Missouri president Mun Choi, board of curators vice chair Michael Williams and Athletic Director Laird Veatch.
Then is Harper's speech.
Third will be Harper answering questions on the dais.
Four will be Veatch answering questions in a scrum
Fifth will be Harper answering questions in a scrum.
Full intro speechs
