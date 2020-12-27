PowerMizzou - WATCH: Sterk, Drinkwitz discuss Music City Bowl cancelation

WATCH: Sterk, Drinkwitz discuss Music City Bowl cancelation
Mizzou's football season is over as the team announced it will not be able to play the Music City Bowl against Iowa on Wednesday. Director of Athletics Jim Sterk and head coach Eli Drinkwitz talked about the decision on Sunday afternoon.
