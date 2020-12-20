PowerMizzou - WATCH: Sterk, Drinkwitz talk Music City Bowl

WATCH: Sterk, Drinkwitz talk Music City Bowl
Earlier today, Missouri accepted a bid to face Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Wednesday, December 30th. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and Director of Athletics Jim Sterk talked about the decision to head to Nashville on Sunday evening.
Watch the press conference below
