PowerMizzou - WATCH: Tiger hoops post-game

Missouri knocked off No. 21 Oregon 83-75 on Wednesday night. After the game, Cuonzo Martin, Xavier Pinson and Javon Pickett talked to the media. Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

573tees.com is an online apparel shop for all things Mid-Missouri. Expressing yourself has never been easier with one of our pre-designed print-on-demand t-shirts, hats and hoodies or a customized one just for you for any occasion. As a powermizzou.com member save 20% on your next T-Shirt by clicking here: POWERMIZZOU DISCOUNT