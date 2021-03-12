PowerMizzou - WATCH: Tigers talk after loss to Arkansas

WATCH: Tigers talk after loss to Arkansas
Missouri bowed out of the SEC Tournamet with a 70-64 loss to Arkansas. Cuonzo Martin, Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson talked to reporters after the game.
Watch the press conference below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.
