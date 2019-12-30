Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information. Fling Cocktails, the official game day sponsor of PowerMizzou.com Go Tigers!

Torrence Watson entered Missouri’s 91-33 win over Chicago State in a season-long shooting slump. The sophomore had taken 46 three-pointers this season and made exactly eight. Outside of a 3-for-5 performance against Oklahoma, Watson was shooting 12.2% for the season from beyond the arc. He missed his first three threes against the Cougars, bringing his season percentage to 16.3%. He said when he went to the bench, walk-on Evan Yerkes told him to keep shooting. He did. Watson hit two before halftime, including a pull-up to beat the buzzer and give Mizzou a 45-14 lead at the break. But the fireworks came in the second half. Watson hit 6-of-8 after the break, giving him sole ownership of the Mizzou Arena record with eight threes in the game. “To me, it felt like I couldn’t miss,” Watson said. “Honestly, I felt like if I would have shot it from half court it might have went in.” “We’ve been seeing in practice every day," teammate Dru Smith said. "I just wanted to see him get out there and let it come out in front of everybody. He did that tonight.” From the 9:11 mark to the 6:50 mark of the second half, four straight Missouri possessions resulted in Watson threes. The personal 12-0 run pushed the Tigers’ lead to 78-22. “They didn’t do a great job of guarding the corner,” Watson said. “I think Dru realized every time down I was going to be right in that same spot." “When you got a guy that’s feeling it like that, you’ve got to find him any time you can,” Smith said.

Watson made eight threes on Monday, matching his total for the season coming into the game (Jessi Dodge)