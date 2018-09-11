Join the Rivals community!
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-11 12:13:00 -0500') }}
Week 3 Video Interviews
Gabe DeArmond •
PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Hear from offensive coordinator Derek Dooley, running back Larry Rountree III & quarterback Drew Lock at Mizzou media day.
