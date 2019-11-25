Week Twelve Mizzou Depth Chart
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri released its depth chart on Tuesday morning in advance of this Friday's regular season finale against Arkansas. We will update this throughout the season as things change.
2019 Week 12 Depth Chart: Offense
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|
QB
|
Kelly Bryant
|
Taylor Powell
|
|
RB
|
Larry Rountree
|
Tyler Badie
|
|
TE
|
Albert Okwuewgbunam OR
|
Daniel Parker Jr.
|
|
WR
|
Jonathan Nance
|
Dominic Gicinto
|
|
WR
|
Johnathon Johnson OR
|
Barrett Banister
|
|
WR
|
Jalen Knox
|
Kam Scott
|
|
LT
|
Yasir Durant
|
Bobby Lawrence
|
LG
|
Case Cook
|
Mike Ruth
|
|
C
|
Trystan Colon-Castillo
|
Thalen Robinson
|
|
RG
|
Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms
|
Xavier Delgado
|
RT
|
Larry Borom
|
Hyrin White
|
2019 Week 8 Depth Chart: Defense
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
Chris Turner
|
Isaiah McGuire
|
DT
|
Jordan Elliott
|
Markell Utsey
|
DT
|
Kobie Whiteside
|
Akial Byers
|
DE
|
Jatorian Hansford
|
Tre Williams
|
LB
|
Nick Bolton
|
Jamal Brooks
|
LB
|
Devin Nicholson
|
Chad Bailey
|
CB
|
DeMarkus Acy OR
|
Christian Holmes
|
CB
|
Jarvis Ware
|
Adam Sparks
|
S
|
Khalil Oliver
|
Ronnell Perkins
|
SS
|
Tyree Gillespie
|
Jalani Williams
|
FS
|
Joshuah Bledsoe
|
Martez Manuel
2019 Week 8 Depth Chart: Special Teams
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
PK
|
Tucker McCann
|
|
LS
|
Jake Hoffman
|
|
P
|
Tucker McCann
|
KR
|
Tyler Badie
|
|
PR
|
Richaud Floyd
|
Cade Musser