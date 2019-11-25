News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-25 10:53:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Week Twelve Mizzou Depth Chart

PowerMizzou.com Staff
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Missouri released its depth chart on Tuesday morning in advance of this Friday's regular season finale against Arkansas. We will update this throughout the season as things change.

2019 Week 12 Depth Chart: Offense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team

QB

Kelly Bryant

Taylor Powell


RB

Larry Rountree

Tyler Badie


TE

Albert Okwuewgbunam OR

Daniel Parker Jr.


WR

Jonathan Nance

Dominic Gicinto


WR

Johnathon Johnson OR

Barrett Banister


WR

Jalen Knox

Kam Scott


LT

Yasir Durant

Bobby Lawrence

LG

Case Cook

Mike Ruth


C

Trystan Colon-Castillo

Thalen Robinson


RG

Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

Xavier Delgado

RT

Larry Borom

Hyrin White


2019 Week 8 Depth Chart: Defense
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Chris Turner

Isaiah McGuire

DT

Jordan Elliott

Markell Utsey

DT

Kobie Whiteside

Akial Byers

DE

Jatorian Hansford

Tre Williams

LB

Nick Bolton

Jamal Brooks

LB

Devin Nicholson

Chad Bailey

CB

DeMarkus Acy OR

Christian Holmes

CB

Jarvis Ware

Adam Sparks

S

Khalil Oliver

Ronnell Perkins

SS

Tyree Gillespie

Jalani Williams

FS

Joshuah Bledsoe

Martez Manuel
2019 Week 8 Depth Chart: Special Teams
Position First Team Second Team

PK

Tucker McCann


LS

Jake Hoffman


P

Tucker McCann

KR

Tyler Badie


PR

Richaud Floyd

Cade Musser
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}