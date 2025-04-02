What does Drew Pyne transferring mean for Mizzou QB competition?

I’ll be straight up with you guys from the top.

Honestly, not much.

I think that’s why graduate quarterback Drew Pyne decided to head out from Columbia after just one season.

He came in through the spring portal last season after the Tigers had lost Sam Horn for the season and were in need of a true backup to Brady Cook, and the decision worked out alright.

Pyne didn’t play great in his limited opportunities, but he does have the Oklahoma game on tape to show a would-be suitor that he can control an offense if it’s tailored to his style and allows him to take advantage of his skillset.

The Tigers added Beau Pribula late in the winter transfer portal on Dec. 22 and the portal closed on the 28th with a dead period for visits around Christmas.

I don’t have confirmation, but my best guess would be Pyne was waiting to see what the Tigers would end up with in the winter portal and then had to wait through spring camp to see if he was a viable option in the quarterback competition.

When it became clear he was not one of the top two options, he decided to go back to the spring portal to try to find a setup like he did last year with a team that has an unexpected opening.

I think it would be best for him to go to a school outside of the power conferences that has lost its expected starting quarterback or knew it would be going through a quarterback change, either because of the portal or injury or graduation, (I gave a quick look and maybe a school like Florida Atlantic could be a good option. The Owls have five quarterbacks on roster, but only one is older than a sophomore and that one, Caden Veltkamp, the expected starter from what I can tell, just came from Western Kentucky. Getting a graduate to come in and compete could go well. But I don’t know what Florida Atlantic’s offense looks like, and that’s an important part of this equation).

Just some place he can go and play regularly.

He’s not going to the NFL after next season and he struggled at both Arizona State and Mizzou, so maybe drop down a level to where he can have a good time in his final season of football.

Now, onto the quarterback competition in Columbia.

I think the decision to transfer came from it being pretty clear Pyne wasn’t involved.

Horn and Pribula are the true options for who will take snaps for Missouri this season. That was true in spring camp and even more so now.

As it stands now, it’s hard to count Pribula out of the top spot because of the NIL commitment the Tigers made to get him out of the portal, but from what media was allowed to see during spring ball, Horn looked very good throwing the ball and has multiple years of experience learning offensive coordinator Kirby Moore’s system.

Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz was serious about not naming a starter during the spring, and we won’t get one named until fall camp.

From what I can tell, the Tigers weren’t even seriously trying to rank the pair in spring ball because it wouldn’t be fair to Pribula as he’s learning a fully new offense with new teammates all while trying to get adjusted to living in Columbia.

We’ll get more insight as one of them begins to stand out more in fall camp.

The Tigers added freshman Matt Zollers as well, but I expect them to redshirt him if they can, though without Pyne, there’s no scholarship third-string on roster other than Zollers if something were to happen. The Tigers do still have walk-ons Tommy Lock and Brett Brown as well in what is now a five-man quarterback room.