Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with the media on Friday to talk about position battles being sorted out, having depth throughout the roster, gameday duties changing with offensive coordinator Kirby Moore calling the offense and more. Here's a look at some interesting things Drinkwitz said with some insight to determine what it means.

Executing the game plan with two different quarterbacks: Drinkwitz's quote: "Yeah, I mean, I don't think there's any difference. We play multiple position players at multiple positions. I think the biggest thing is to allow our quarterbacks to play with a rhythm so they're not feeling like after every play they could potentially be pulled or after every series." What it means: The Tigers will likely let each quarterback play two quarters (which two quarters are anyone's guess), but they will not yank them from the game if they make a couple of mistakes, for the most part. There's a plan in place, so whatever that plan is the Tigers will likely stick to it unless unforeseen circumstances happen, like an injury or South Dakota obtains a massive lead. As for the specific plans of what the quarterbacks will do on the field, he later added, "I don't think there's anybody that's really nervous like, 'Oh my gosh when this quarterback is in it's going to be this.' It's not like we're going to run the triple option or wing-T with one quarterback and then spread no-huddle with the other one." So, both quarterbacks will play for a set amount of time and attempt to perform well with the same game plan.

Letting the quarterback competition go into the regular season: Drinkwitz's quote: "The reality of it is no quarterback took themselves out of the race. Like all of our guys played so consistently and were smart, disciplined decision-makers and multiple guys were Offensive Player of the Day (during practice) because (they were) throwing multiple touchdowns and doing the things that we asked them to be a quarterback. "So, it's not like I could sit there and say, 'So, I like you more than the other one. So, you're going to be our guy.' It's like, we'll carry on a competition and whoever defines it in the game when they're live is going to give themselves the best opportunity to be our starting quarterback." What it means: Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days he was open to the quarterback competition extending into the season if need be. It has gotten to that point. But the Tigers aren't extending the competition because the quarterbacks haven't played well, and the Tigers need more time to mask the deficiencies of the quarterback room, nor are they extending it just because they want to. They feel the quarterbacks in the competition have played well, and they need to extend the position battle. However, for all intents and purposes, it’s the championship rounds of a 12-round fight and someone needs to take the starting spot.

How his gameday duties change with Kirby Moore calling plays: "So, I don't anticipate it'll be any different than it was the three of four games I let Coach (Bush) Hamdan call plays last year. I think it will be very similar. I'm more involved with special teams than I've ever been. So, I'm excited about that aspect of it. But (I'm) still involved in the day-to-day operations of the offense and defense. So, I'll be on the headsets communicating and making sure that we're ready for any situation that pops up." What it means: He's still the head coach, so things will still filter through him, but he will let Moore do his thing. While Drinkwitz may have more of a CEO role going forward, he will still be heavily involved in all three phases of the game, especially the offense and special teams.

Preparing the freshmen for primetime: Drinkwitz's quote: "Yeah, that was the really good thing about our mock game even though there was 一 I'm not sure what the exact number was, but it wasn't as nearly as (many fans) what it will be. I saw some things out of those guys that really were red flags. So, we addressed that pretty early to make sure they understand what the expectation is going to be and how we expect them to perform." What it means: After the team's final practice, Drinkwitz alluded to some freshmen not going 100% and how they seemed unfocused because it was a glorified walkthrough. Every rep is important, especially for freshmen trying to break into the rotation. He wants them to do everything at 100% and be locked in for every rep, practice and or game. No matter the time, place and or opponent. There’s are a good number of freshmen who he expects to play and a few who will have big roles. So, it seems like he feels fortunate to see that during the mock game, so he can correct them before the season starts.

Chad Bailey update and if he's worried about him missing action: Drinkwitz's quote: "So, Chad Bailey actually is undergoing a procedure today (Aug. 25). We anticipate he will be out for 21 days, maybe less, maybe more. It's a procedure. So, (I'm) disappointed for Chad. I know he's worked really hard to be a great leader, obviously a captain. He's one of the best-returning MIKE linebackers in the SEC, which puts you in some rare air in my opinion, in all of college football. But he's attacking it, he's got the right mentality, he'll be back as soon as possible. "So, (I'm) disappointed for him, but Dameon Wilson has done a really good job. Chuck Hicks has done a good job stepping up in his absence. And we've been kind of in this mode all fall camp, so those guys have gotten most of the reps." What it means: Bailey will probably be out for at least three weeks. He may or may not return in time for the Kansas State game in week three, but Wilson filled in for Bailey at Georgia and fared well. He's also had a good camp and they've been using him as the starting MIKE linebacker for most of camp, so none of this is new. The Tigers are prepared for it.