Preseason football camp has begun. I have yet to watch a practice or interview anyone, but I am assuming the so-called experts are about to be proven wrong, the leadership in the locker room is unimpeachable and the tight ends will be more involved in the passing game. There have been good things seen out there but a lot to get cleaned up before the opener — that’s for sure!

There are some big questions looming as I look to the future of the past. Can I continue to fill this space without the help of Season 1 stalwarts Michael Porter Jr., Dawn Staley and Waltz ? I can only say that eventually things will happen, and surely some of them will be worthy of praise and ridicule.

As we eagerly await the UT-Martin Skyhawks’ visit on Labor Day weekend, a big question is whether new offensive coordinator Derek Dooley is up to the task. The nature of the job is that 70 times per game he will have to disprove the notion he is a doofus. Nothing against him personally, but doofus is the default position football fans take with the men who stare over color-coded, laminated menus on game day. That status can be temporarily suspended for a few minutes, but the first bubble screen that gets blown up on third-and-1, it’s right back to doofus.

Regardless of what video game era you were raised in — for me it was Tecmo Bowl, with only four play choices, and the Bo Jackson plays never failed — you probably have a false sense of superiority about your ability to pick apart a defense with your mind. I am not above the fray in this regard, but I vow to judge Dooley on his own merits and not the standards of his predecessor, Josh Heupel.

I give Heupel full credit for doing the job Barry Odom hired him to do before the 2016 season: turn the disastrous offense he inherited into something competitive, by any means necessary. Heupel did that by protecting an inexperienced offensive line and unsure quarterback with a quick-hitting, run-pass-option offense that tried to dictate terms with a frantic pace. What Heupel’s offense didn’t protect was Odom’s defense, which needed all the help it could get.

Last year was more of the same, except Drew Lock and the offensive players got better at their jobs. Missouri ranked eighth nationally in yards per play at 6.7, so it was statistically very efficient, and all those big plays made for shorter drives. Where I would add some context to those numbers, though, is that the nature of MU’s offense was that it elongated games against overmatched opponents and thus created statistics that exaggerated the effectiveness of the offense.

I call it the beer goggle effect.

