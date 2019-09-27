The one trait most big-time college coaches share is a strategic lack of curiosity. Whether in the acquisition or retention of talent — or both — coaches know better than to know too much.

Why would that player come halfway across the country to play here? Why is that player driving a new Escalade? How is that player passing English 101? Don’t ask the question if you don’t want to know the answer. Stay ignorant, so you can plausibly deny everything and sadly acknowledge that the assistant you hired for his recruiting prowess had gone rogue.

That’s the way this strange little game of college athletics is played to protect the richest participants.

So I am not surprised that Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend were encouraging their Adidas bag man to pay off the families of recruits. The coaches of the schools who occasionally beat Self for recruits probably have their own bag men.

We all see scandals through our own prism, and the part of this Kansas case that really bugs me is the spelling and grammar.

I think less of Self because he jeopardized his empire by personally interacting with perhaps the dumbest man to ever figure out how to turn on an iPhone. When your program’s money man is this stupid, he should only be allowed to communicate on a burner phone with a burner assistant coach. And, for God’s sake, turn on the autocorrect function.

Not that I expect a bag man to have memorized “The Elements of Style” by Strunk and White, but T.J. Gassnola sent text messages that would make me wonder if he was trying to communicate with me or had accidentally dropped his phone off a rocky cliff. If I were the coach of a program capable of winning 14 straight Big 12 titles, I would not trust my whole recruiting operation to a man whose best guess at the first name of Deandre Ayton was “Dyondre.”

When Self asked Gassnola, “We good,” presumably in reference to Gassnola’s assignment to pay $20,000 to Silvio De Sousa’s guardian, Gassnola replied, “That’s was light work.” That’s an apostrophe catastrophe. A person that sloppy in his texting habits is just the sort of doofus who would have his phone tapped by the FBI.

If I were to demand of my bag man, “Just got to get a couple real guys,” I would not be confident if the response appeared to be written by a concussed Yoda: “The more you win, have lottery pics. And you happy.”

Self is not happy now. He and Kansas have promised to vigorously defend themselves against the NCAA’s charges of three Level 1 violations. Self’s only defense will be to proclaim he had no idea what Gassnola was writing about, which might not be that far from the truth.