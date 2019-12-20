It is the final What Just Happened of 2019, which means it’s time to look back on the year in Mizzou sports. Yes, I have to. No, I can’t make an exception. The sooner I get this over with, the sooner I can start writing about 2020, which probably will be better, unless there is another NCAA investigation I’m not aware of. In keeping with tradition, these awards were voted on by me after I sought input from nobody else. Here we go: The What-Will-They-Ever-Do-Without-Me?-Yikes-Sorry-I-Asked Female Athlete of the Year Award: Sophie Cunningham Cunningham capped the greatest career in MU women’s basketball history by averaging 17.8 points as a senior. She became the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,187 points, guided the Tigers to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament and was drafted in the second round by the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Cunningham fully embraced all it means to be a star college athlete and achieved a level of state-wide fame normally reserved for quarterbacks. Another sign of her greatness is what happened to her team after she left. Missouri is off to a 3-9 start without her.



The Man-You-Would-Least-Like-To-Face-On-A-40-Degree-Night-At-Taylor-Stadium Male Athlete of the Year: TJ Sikkema Sikkema went 7-4 with a 1.32 ERA, which ranked third in the NCAA and first in the SEC. The lefty struck out 101 in 88.2 innings and held opponents to a .175 batting average. Because he played baseball at Missouri, few saw him in person, but trust me, he was good. Sikkema was picked 38th overall in the MLB draft by the New York Yankees, three picks after the Miami Marlins selected fellow Tiger Kameron Misner. The Lemons-To-Lemonade Coach of the Year Award: Larissa Anderson Anderson took over a roster that had been decimated by transfers. Players who didn’t like Ehren Earleywine left late in his tenure, and players loyal to him left after he was fired right before the 2018 season. Missouri was a runaway pick to place last in the 2019 SEC preseason softball coaches poll, but Anderson led the Tigers to a sixth-place finish with a 12-12 SEC record. They advanced to their 13th straight NCAA Regional. They won’t get the chance to make it 14 in a row, because one player cheated four years ago. Thanks, NCAA! The Consider-The-Bar-Raised Award: Wayne and Susan Kreklow When you think about how times have changed in college athletics, consider that in 1996 the Missouri volleyball team went 0-28 under Disa Johnson … and she was allowed to coach three more years. The Tigers had posted losing records for 15 straight years before Wayne and Susan Kreklow took over the program before the 2000 season. They led Missouri to the NCAA Tournament in 15 of their 19 seasons before announcing their retirement in July. The Kreklows redefined what the volleyball program could be at Missouri. Their husband-and-wife successors, Josh and Molly Taylor, led the team to a 22-8 record and another NCAA Tournament appearance in their debut season. The I-Believe-I-Can-Fly Individual Performance of the Year Award: Ja’Mari Ward Ward soared 26 feet, 7¾ inches to win the long jump at the USA Track & Field Championships in July. He was one of only three college athletes to win an event at the meet, and he fell just two inches short of a qualifying mark for the World Championships.