PowerMizzou - What Just Happened? Vol. 93

If not now, when?

On multiple levels, that will be the theme of the Missouri men’s basketball season. That question will be asked as games are postponed and rearranged on short notice. And that question will be asked If the Tigers can’t find their way back to the NCAA Tournament despite a roster overflowing with oldsters.

Season four of Cuonzo Martin’s tenure began on schedule Wednesday with an impressive thrashing of Oral Roberts. I know these are mostly the same players who have provided you with nondescript winter weeknight diversions the last two years — the basketball version of “NCIS: New Orleans” — but I do see the makings of a good team.

Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith can break down defenses in distinctive ways, and Jeremiah Tilmon gives Missouri an attention-grabber inside. If one or two of the wing players could try to not shoot so terribly from three-point range when they’re wide open this season, the Tigers will be fun to watch and hard to defend.

Partly by choice, Missouri is trying to win at basketball differently than many of its SEC peers. I say partly, because Jim Sterk certainly could have hired someone sketchier than Martin and joined the conference’s FBI wiretap club, enjoying the short-term high that strong-ass offers bring before all the vacating starts. Not that Missouri has room to wag its finger at anyone else’s NCAA compliance, given its own once-a-decade run of tournament bans and probations. But it is a mark of honor for Martin that he signed his superstar recruit in the most above-board way currently available to a college basketball coach — by hiring the kid’s old man.

Let’s not get too revisionist or defeatist here, though. When Martin was hired and rewarded with a sweetheart contract, he was expected to put Missouri back in play for the best recruits in St. Louis and to eventually do what he had done at his other stops, which is win about 20 games a year and make the NCAA Tournament now and then.

Entering his fourth year, Martin’s recruiting hasn’t wowed anyone after the initial Porter sugar rush. There are seven SEC teams who have signed or received a verbal commitment from a player ranked among Rivals’ top 50 in the Class of 2021, and Missouri isn’t among them. In the Class of 2020, two St. Louis kids were ranked in the top 50, and neither chose Missouri. So if the Tigers are going to compete with schools attracting one-and-done talent, they need to take advantage of the extra years of development in the gym, weight room and film room.

After a weird but rewarding debut season ended in the NCAA Tournament, Martin’s last two teams had losing records. That was understandable because he inherited a mess and dealt with injuries he couldn’t afford. In year four, he’s got a roster full of his guys, he has more experienced point guards than he knows what to do with and he apparently has settled on an offensive system. I think it’s entirely reasonable to expect this team to make the NCAA Tournament … if there is an NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers could play 20 games or two games, or go months between games, or only play a handful of bad teams, or play Kentucky five times. It’s going to be a disjointed season, but Missouri needs to make the most of it.