PowerMizzou - What's left in the 2021 hoops class?

Mizzou landed its fourth commitment in the 2021 basketball class on Tuesday when Springfield Parkview forward Trevon Brazile picked the Tigers just hours after being offered a scholarship. The Tigers followed it up with commit No. 5 from DeSmet big man Yaya Keita on Wednesday.

We updated the scholarship situation on Wednesday. As of now, Cuonzo Martin has one spot left in the class. As always, that number is fluid.

Let's assume for the time being that the Tigers have only that one spot. Where will it go?