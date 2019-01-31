The NCAA Committee on Infractions handed down a severe and unexpected penalty to the University of Missouri today in the wake of a former tutor's (strongly believed to be Yolanda Kumar, though she was not named in the report) allegations that she helped student-athletes cheat on their coursework.

The football, softball and baseball programs all received one-year postseason bans and recruiting restrictions. You can read all the penalties here.

The more important part of this is where does Mizzou go from here?

Athletic Director Jim Sterk issued a statement and has already said the University will appeal the penalties.

"The University will immediately appeal this decision that has placed unfair penalties on our department and programs," the statement read. "It is hard to fathom that the University could be cited for exemplary cooperation throughout this case, and yet end up with these unprecedented penalties that could unfairly and adversely impact innocent current and future Mizzou student-athletes.

"It is important to note that this was the action of one individual, who acted unilaterally and outside of the expectations that we have established for our staff members."

Chancellor Alexander Cartwright reiterated Sterk's stance and stood behind his athletic director:

"As we appeal this harsh and inconsistent decision, we are fortunate to have a leader of Jim’s ability to lead our program and our athletes. We are grateful to our alumni, friends and supporters for their support and commitment to Mizzou athletics, which we all know plays a vital role at this great university.”

The Committee on Infractions agreed that the tutor had acted alone, chief hearing officer David Roberts said on a conference call with the media Thursday afternoon.

"Although the tutor said she felt pressured, the investigation did not support her allegation that her colleagues directed her to complete the work for the student-athletes," Roberts said.

The NCAA has a 110-day timeline for any appeal of findings, "but it may take longer depending on the complexity of the case."

"The timeframe, obviously will take several months before briefs would be filed if in fact there is an appeal," Roberts said. "And obviously several months thereafter probably."