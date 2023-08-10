Mizzou’s schedule for the 2023-24 basketball season hasn’t been released yet but many of the dates and opponents the Tigers will play this season have been announced. Here’s what we know about the team’s slate so far.

MU’s earliest scheduled bout thus far is Memphis on Nov. 10. The team will travel to Minnesota for a game on Nov. 16 for the first leg or a home-and-home, with the Golden Gophers making the return trip in the 2024-25 season. The Tigers will face off with Jackson State and South Carolina State at home as part of a multi-team event, though the dates have not been announced yet. Missouri will likely close out the month by making its debut in the ACC-SEC Challenge, taking on Pitt on the road on Nov. 28.

The next month, the team will play in the second leg of its home-and-home with Wichita State, playing the Shockers inside Mizzou Arena. The Tigers will take part in the Border War game against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 9. They’ll also compete in the Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois in St. Louis, though an official date has not been set. Mizzou added a neutral site game with Seton Hall in Kansas City set for Dec. 17. The team will also square off with Central Arkansas at home in what’s likely its last non-conference game on Dec. 30.