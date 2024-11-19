Where Mizzou commits stand in Rivals250 update

Donovan Olugbode crosses his arms at Rivals Five-Star. (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Rivals.com released an update to the Rivals250 for the Class of 2025 on Tuesday. Missouri saw five commits rise and fall in the ranking, but none of the program's flip targets -- Brendon Haygood, Jeremiah Jones and Jacob Washington -- cracked the list.

Tuesday: Updated Rivals250 Wednesday: Updated offensive rankings Thursday: Updated defensive rankings Friday: Updated state rankings

After previously slotting in at No. 105, quarterback Matt Zollers was the lone Missouri pledge to fall off the list entirely. The four-star got tacked with a ratings drop as well (5.8) after suffering a season-ending ankle injury early into his senior campaign.

Here's where the Tigers climbed and fell in the November update.

Donovan Olugbode dropped six spots to No. 46. The Tigers' highest-rated recruit (6.0) verbally committed to the program in early July, standing as the top prospect in the class ever since. Olugbode returned to campus for Missouri's homecoming matchup against Auburn on Oct. 19. According to national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr., Washington -- a program Olugbode held prior interest in -- attempted to get the four-star receiver in for a visit in recent weeks.

The recruitment of Lamont Rogers is far from over, and as he weighs the option of flipping to Texas A&M, the four-star offensive tackle received a slight bump up one spot to No. 76 in the Rivals250. Rogers verbally committed to Missouri in early July, but the Aggies have hosted him multiple times this season. There's still anticipation his commitment will change before the early signing period.

Charles Bass -- the Tigers' lone 2025 commit from powerhouse East St. Louis (Ill.) High -- stayed inside the Top 100, moving up five spots to No. 93. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety pledged to Missouri in July.

Jack Lange received the largest bump for the Tigers in the November update, rising 76 spots to No. 103. The four-star offensive tackle took part in a historic regular season at Eureka (Mo.) High, where the Wildcats went undefeated to clinch a bye before a second-round exit in the MSHSAA Class 5 Playoff.