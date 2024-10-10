Where things stand with Mizzou OL commit Lamont Rogers

Adam Gorney breaks down the latest in offensive tackle Lamont Rogers' recruitment, with recent interest from Texas A&M.
Missouri is coming off its first loss of the season in an away contest against Texas A&M.
Missouri offered Class of 2026 running back Jae Lamar on Oct. 8.
A deep dive into how Missouri's secondary matches up with UMass QB Taisun Phommachanh.
Let's take a look at how Missouri's run game matches up with UMass' run defense.
I picked out a couple of what I considered the most telling quotes from Tuesday's press conference with coach Drinkwitz.
