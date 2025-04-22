Where Tiger prospects stand as draft nears

(Photo by Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

We’re into NFL draft week with multiple Missouri Tigers projected to be picked Thursday through Saturday. So let’s take a look at what a few draft experts are expecting for the numerous Tigers hoping to hear their name called, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Armand Membou

PFF’s analyst group seven-round mock draft has Missouri’s offensive tackle as the first Tiger off the board, heading to the Chicago Bears at pick No. 10. ESPN’s Jordan Reid put together a seven-round mock draft and has Membou as the second offensive lineman going off the board, heading to the New York Jets at pick No. 7. “A well-balanced and physical blocker, Membou was the model of consistency last season,” Reid wrote. “He surrendered only one sack in 391 pass-blocking snaps in 2024 against a bevy of talented SEC rushers. Membou would be an immediate starter at right tackle, where he played 94 percent of his college snaps.” CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones also has Membou going to the Jets as the second offensive lineman off the board. USA Today’s Nate Davis has Membou going one pick earlier to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has Membou going to the Jets at No. 7, which seems to be the growing consensus in the industry. “With nimble feet and a willingness to finish blocks, the 21-year-old Membou has a chance to be a very goo starter at right tackle, Reuter wrote.

Luther Burden

PFF’s analyst group has the Tigers’ top receiver going at pick No. 24, which is owned by the Minnesota Vikings, but in the mock was traded to the New Orleans Saints. ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Burden falling to the second round and the Tennessee Titans at pick No. 35. “Burden is the ideal WR2 to Calvin Ridley in Tennessee’s offense.” Reid wrote. “His production slipped in 2024 with inconsistent QB play being a major factor. The Titans would get a receiver who some scouts think has Round 1 talent at the top of the second round. Burden is a physical route runner who also has great run-after-catch ability.” CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones also has Burden going to the Titans, but slightly earlier in a trade up with the Washington Commanders for pick No. 29 in the first round. NFL.com’s Char Reuter has Burden going to the Los Angeles Rams at pick No. 32 in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. “Tutu Atwell might get more playing time than Burden would in L.A. in 2025, but Burden’s ability to avoid or run through defenders’ tackle attempts should intrigue the Rams,” Reuter wrote. “Opposing defensive coordinators, on the other hand, might be nauseous trying to deal with Burden, Atwell, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.”

Johnny Walker Jr.

PFF’s analyst group had a bit of a drop to the next Tiger off the board, but they do have Missouri’s best edge rusher headed to the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round at pick No. 247. ESPN’s Jordan Reid also has Walker going in the seventh round, but slightly earlier at pick No. 231 to the Miami Dolphins.